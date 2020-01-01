|
The
Last Crown: Blackenrock
Nigel
Danvers is haunted. Ever since Halloween, after that brief
but disturbing experiment with the Spiritboard, he has felt
someone, or something, calling to him. What is the significance
of the word 'Blackenrock'? Is it a name, an item, an event,
a place?
Joining
Nigel on his mysterious mission is fellow ghost-hunter Lucy
Reubans. Together, they must delve deep into Saxton's murky
past, to learn secrets long since buried by those that fear
'The Return'. Armed with upgraded ghost gadgets, they must
seek answers from the dead and uncover a century old murder
mystery.
