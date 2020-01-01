The Last Crown: Blackenrock Nigel Danvers is haunted. Ever since Halloween, after that brief but disturbing experiment with the Spiritboard, he has felt someone, or something, calling to him. What is the significance of the word 'Blackenrock'? Is it a name, an item, an event, a place? Joining Nigel on his mysterious mission is fellow ghost-hunter Lucy Reubans. Together, they must delve deep into Saxton's murky past, to learn secrets long since buried by those that fear 'The Return'. Armed with upgraded ghost gadgets, they must seek answers from the dead and uncover a century old murder mystery.