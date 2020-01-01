• New & Featured


 

Dark Fall - Ghost Vigil

Dark Fall - Ghost Vigil is a haunting point and click adventure game, set in the crumbling ruins of Harwood House. You have joined the Oxford Paranormal Group, for an all-night vigil. The aim is to investigate the buildings and sightings of ghosts, long reported around the area of Wolfenden. Grab the ghost gadgets and join the investigation.

Includes: The Displacement Full Game (1999) & Walkthrough
Official Website: Screenshots, sys reqs  
The Last Crown - Blackenrock Preview

Nigel Danvers is haunted. Ever since Halloween, after that brief but disturbing experiment with the Spiritboard, he has felt someone, or something, calling to him. What is the significance of the word 'Blackenrock'? Is it a name, an item, an event, a place?

This is a free Playable Preview download of Blackenrock.

The Last Crown: Blackenrock Preview (free)  
 

The Displacement - Soundtrack

XXv+ The Displacement Soundtrack - an isolated music score. This new mix of 13 atmospheric tracks explores the musical themes and soundscapes featured in the game.
Soundtrack - Download (free)  
 


 

Barrow Hill

Somewhere deep within the woods a timeless force is stirring. Beneath the ancient burial mound, known locally as Barrow Hill, a forgotten myth awakes, awoken by a recent archaeology dig. Come to Barrow Hill and solve the mystery of the ancient stone circle.
GAME Download Bundle $5

Website: Screenshots, sys reqs, faq's.  


 

Barrow Hill: The Dark Path

Follow The Dark Path into a world of pagan rites, Druidic lore and Celtic myths. It is the Autumn Equinox on Barrow Hill, a time of great power, when the day and night are equal. The moment has been foretold, by the mysterious standing stones that hide in the landscape. Do the ancient monoliths signify some terrible event to come? You have one night to make the offerings, solve the mystery and escape Barrow Hill.
GAME Download Bundle $5

Website: Screenshots, sys reqs, faq's.  


 

Dark Fall - The Journal

Explore a haunted train station and hotel in the search for your missing brother, in the critically acclaimed first Dark Fall game, The Journal. Use ghost-hunting gadgets, uncover a centuries old secret and escape the Dark Fall.

GAME Download Bundle $5

Website: Screenshots, sys reqs, faq's.  


 

Dark Fall - Lights Out

Fetch Rock is haunted! Three lighthouse keepers disappeared, without trace, in 1912, do they still haunt the lonely lighthouse to this day? Use advanced ghost-hunting equipment to see into the past and solve the mystery.
GAME Download Bundle $5

Website: Screenshots, sys reqs, faq's.  


 

Dark Fall - Lost Souls

Amy Haven went missing 5 Years ago. On the anniversary of her disappearance you, the Police Inspector who failed to find Amy, have returned to the Train Station and Hotel at Dowerton for one last time.
GAME Download Bundle $5

Website: Screenshots, sys reqs, faq's.  



 

The Lost Crown

Join Nigel Danvers & Lucy Reubans, treasure seekers and ghost hunters, on their adventure through the murky world of Saxton, England, as they seek answers from a mysterious world inhabited by the living, but haunted by the dead.
GAME Download Bundle $5

Website: Screenshots, sys reqs, faq's.  
Boxed and Shipped copies Here


 

The Last Crown - Midnight Horror

Halloween celebrations are in full swing, in the lonely harbour town of Saxton. Ghost-hunter, Nigel Danvers, doesn't believe the night is any different. He knows that ghosts exist, so why would tonight be any different? Nigel and his ghost-hunting partner, Lucy Reubans, are in for a supernatural surprise.
 

Website: Screenshots, sys reqs, faq's.  

Merchandise Pack 1

We are proud to announce the first pack of 'merch' for Darkling Room. The pack includes: 4 small pin badges, 2 quality postcards (Saxton and Harwood House), a reversible leaflet for Sedgemarsh Prison / Carolina Pizza, cigarette card of Matilda Fly / buisness card for The Station Hotel, 3 OPG stickers, Ghost Vigil sticker... and of course a Jemima sticker. All come packed from the Darkling Room in a stiff card package, for safe transport. The items were made in the U.K. and were packed by my own fair hands. The merch pack supports further #gamedev at Darkling Room.
     

£5 + UK Postage

£5 + Europe Postage

£5 + USA Postage (World Zone 1*)

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil - OPG T-Shirt

Official OPG T Shirt – As worn by the Oxford Paranormal Group. No Ghost Hunting investigator should be without one. High quality with double-stitched seems; Round neck and short sleeves; Rugged fabrics 185g/m²; Material: 100% cotton. Available Sizes and Dimensions listed on sales page.
 


 

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil - Hoddie

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil Hoodies - Available in a variety of colours, including Black... perfect for hiding from the Dark Fall! Heavy fabrics with a fleecy inside, 80% cotton, 20% polyester. Available Sizes and Dimensions listed on sales page.

 


 

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil - OPG Bear

OPG Teddy Ghost Bear - with soft, light fur wearing his own OPG T-Shirt.
 


 

Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil - OPG Mug

Ceramic OPG mug! What else would any paranormal investigator drink from during a Ghost Vigil!!

 


 

Barrow Hill Radio Mug

As featured in Barrow Hill: The Dark Path and Bracken Tor. Get your own Barrow Hill Radio Mug and enjoy a Fabulous cuppa! Solid, handy, classily shaped BHR Mug. Your essential home and office companion will look good when you enjoy your favourite beverage.
As Seen In Game


 

Fetch Rock Mug

Get your own Fetch Rock Mug, from Dark Fall 2: Lights Out. Enjoy your favourite drink whilst you’re ghost hunting! Solid, handy, classily shaped mug. A 'must have' for all Dark Fall fans.
As Seen In Game


 

Barrow Hill Radio - I BHR T-Shirt

As featured in Barrow Hill: The Dark Path and Bracken Tor. Get your own fabulous BHR T-Shirt. An essential for every day. High quality with double-stitched seems; Round neck and short sleeves; Rugged fabrics 185g/m²; Material: 100% cotton. Available Sizes and Dimensions listed on sales page.
As Seen In Game


 

Barrow Hill Radio - BHR 15.3 T-Shirt

As featured in Barrow Hill: The Dark Path and Bracken Tor. Get your own BHR 15.3 T-Shirt. A Fabulous essential for every day, A timeless classic. High quality fashioning with double-stitched seems; Round neck and short sleeves; Rugged fabrics 185g/m²; Material: 100% cotton. Available Sizes and Dimensions listed on sales page.
As Seen In Game

Lammana

Journey to Lammana, through the historic 'found footage' of William H Boston. Explore the cursed island off Cornwall's coast. The Looe Island Mystery awaits as you retrace the steps of Boston, an ill-fated young man who disappeared on a unexplained quest, in 1924.

Interact with 'found footage', the old film reels, to discover a dark mystery involving treasure, exploration and sea monsters. 'Play through' the last surviving footage of William's cursed adventure, scene by scene, to a shocking end.
Website: Screenshots, Trailers, sys reqs.  


 

Silent Night

A ghost hunting gothic adventure - There is a 'presence' haunting the long forgotten church of 'Northfield'. Angry spirits seek revenge for an ancient crime, from the terrible time of The Black Death. Ghost-hunter, Nigel Danvers, has been sent to investigate the case, using his kitbag of ghost-hunting gadgets, on the loneliest night of the year.

Trapped in a time loop, the main hero (Nigel Danvers) encounters ghosts from various periods of history, from the Black Death to the near future.

Website: Screenshots, sys reqs, faq's.  



 

The Last Crown: Blackenrock

Nigel Danvers is haunted. Ever since Halloween, after that brief but disturbing experiment with the Spiritboard, he has felt someone, or something, calling to him. What is the significance of the word 'Blackenrock'? Is it a name, an item, an event, a place?

Joining Nigel on his mysterious mission is fellow ghost-hunter Lucy Reubans. Together, they must delve deep into Saxton's murky past, to learn secrets long since buried by those that fear 'The Return'. Armed with upgraded ghost gadgets, they must seek answers from the dead and uncover a century old murder mystery.
Website: Screenshots, sys reqs, faq's.  


 

Bracken Tor

The Bloodmoon has risen over the rocky Tor. Something is stirring, something feral, ancient and terrible. It hides on the wind chilled moorlands with the ancient standing stones. A lone hiker, has been discovered... mutilated and bloody. Does the rumoured mysterious Beast of the moors have a taste for blood... our blood?

The past holds the key! Thrown into the ancient knowledge of the Bronze Age will you find the true origins of the nightmare? It is only through understanding the 'old ways' that you will survive the night.
Website: Screenshots, sys reqs, faq's.  



 

ABOUT DIGITAL DOWNLOADS: Getting hold of our games could not be faster, or easier. Pick a game, click the price and pay online with a safe, secure and well known service (most cards accepted). Once complete, the details of your download will be displayed, as well as sent to you in an official email. Download your game or bundle, UNZIP it, and then install. It really is fast, so you could be playing one of the games in moments.
  For more information on Digital Downloads and for further Support, please read the Support and FAQ pages here
  Boxed and shipped copies here
 

 *   World Zone 1 = North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, the Far East and South East Asia (other than Singapore and Laos).
 ** World Zone 2 = Australia and New Zealand & locations Outside the UK, Europe and not in Zone 1 above.

Shadow Tor Studios - Darkling Room - © Copyright 2020